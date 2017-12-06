Moogfest announces 2018 lineup led by female, non-binary, and transgender artists

Pictured from left to right: Chelsea Manning, Jamila Woods, and Gavin Russom

Next year’s edition of Moogfest will feature a lineup led by female, non-binary, and transgender artists.

Taking place May 17th-20th in Durham, North Carolina, the festival promises performances by LCD Soundsystem synth experimentalist Gavin Rayna Russom (who recently came out as transgender), hyperkinetic pop maven SOPHIE, Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek, Chicago R&B goddess Jamila Woods, Kuwaiti conceptual artist Fatima Al Qadiri, Norwegian singer-songwriter Jenny Hval, queer funk singer Sassy Black, and gender ambiguous theremin virtuoso Armen Ra, among many others.

Additionally, Chelsea Manning will lead a keynote conversation exploring “how technology enables radical disruption in the personal and political spheres, framing the technological future as a new creative landscape.”

A ticket pre-sale to Moogfest begins today and runs through December 31st. Find more details here.

To coincide with today’s lineup announcement, Moogfest is launching a 50-hour live stream called “Always On,” featuring continuous performances from female, transgender, and non-binary artists. Several of the artists participating in the live stream will also appear at the festival, including Sassy Black, DJ Haram, Madame Gandhi, and Annie Hart. The live stream kicks off today at 12:00 p.m. ET and you can tune in below.