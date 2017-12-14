Morgan Spurluck admits to his own history of sexual misconduct

Documentarian Morgan Spurluck has come forward to share his own history of sexual misconduct.

In an essay titled, “I am Part of the Problem,” Spurluck recounts several instances in his own life “that parallel what we see everyday in the news.” He admitted to being accused of rape while in college; of settling a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former employee; and of cheating on all of his romantic partners, including both of his wives.

“As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don’t sit by and wonder ‘who will be next?’ I wonder, ‘when will they come for me?'” Spurluck writes.

“You see, I’ve come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem.”

“I’m sure I’m not alone in this thought, but I can’t blindly act as though I didn’t somehow play a part in this, and if I’m going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it’s time for me to be truthful as well,” he adds.

Spurluck goes on to note several reasons that may have contributed to his behavior, including being sexually abused as a child, a lifelong addiction to alcohol, and depression.

However, Spurluck says, “None of these things matter when you chip away at someone and consistently make them feel like less of a person.”

“By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault,” he adds.

“More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.”

Read Spurluck’s full essay here.

Spurluck earned an Academy Award nomination for his 2004 documentary, Super Size Me. He currently hosts Morgan Spurlock Inside Man for CNN.