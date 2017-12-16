Morrissey performs on CBS This Morning: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Now that Morrissey is no longer speaking to the media after claiming to have been misquoted by German magazine Der Spiegel (he wasn’t), the U.K. alt-rock legend is letting his music do the talking. This morning, he appeared on a special edition of CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions series to perform a few songs.

They included “Spent The Day In Bed” and “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage” from his recent Low In High School, as well as “Everyday Is Like Sunday” from 1988’s Viva Hate. The performances doubled as some of the first to grace brand new Washington D.C. venue The Anthem.

Watch all three performances below.