Morrissey postpones tonight’s performance in Philadelphia “due to illness”

It’s been almost one month since Morrissey canceled a concert—on November 5th, he nixed a show Paso Robles, California due to “cold weather”—so one might say we were overdue for the famously fickle singer to call in sick. Today, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore announced that tonight’s performance “has been postponed due to illness in the touring party.”
No word yet on if Moz is the sick one. Regardless, we wish him or her a speedy recovery.
This was one of the final dates on Morrissey’s North American tour behind Low in High School, with Thursday’s performance in Boston serving as this leg’s bow. He’ll resume again in February with a string of U.K. dates.
If you’re counting, that brings us up to 125 shows canceled or postponed by Morrissey since 2012. Will Thursday’s show make it 126?
Here’a full list of Morrissey’s 2017 and 2018 upcoming shows. In related news, Moz hasn’t got a stitch worth wearing.
Morrissey 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/07 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas
02/16 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC BHGE Arena
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
02/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
02/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
03/07 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
03/09 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
03/10 – London, UK @ London Palladium
03/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino