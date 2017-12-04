Morrissey postpones tonight’s performance in Philadelphia “due to illness”

Show update: It is with great regret that we must inform you that tonight’s Morrissey performance at The Fillmore Philadelphia has been postponed due to illness in the touring party. Additional details… pic.twitter.com/qfdJfTNBKy — The Fillmore Philadelphia (@FillmorePhilly) December 4, 2017

No word yet on if Moz is the sick one. Regardless, we wish him or her a speedy recovery.

This was one of the final dates on Morrissey’s North American tour behind Low in High School, with Thursday’s performance in Boston serving as this leg’s bow. He’ll resume again in February with a string of U.K. dates.

If you’re counting, that brings us up to 125 shows canceled or postponed by Morrissey since 2012. Will Thursday’s show make it 126?

Here’a full list of Morrissey’s 2017 and 2018 upcoming shows. In related news, Moz hasn’t got a stitch worth wearing.

Morrissey 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

02/16 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC BHGE Arena

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

02/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

02/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

03/07 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

03/09 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

03/10 – London, UK @ London Palladium

03/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino