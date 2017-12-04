Menu
Morrissey voted one of the Worst Dressed Men by GQ

The former Smiths singer's fashion sense fails to impress

December 04, 2017
Morrissey has just landed on a popular year-end list, but unfortunately not the good kind. According to GQ, this charming man also happens to be one of the worst dressed in the world.

In the magazine’s recently published ranking, the former Smiths singer comes in at No. 5. Not far from the top (or worst) spot, he places just behind Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg. Perhaps Morrissey’s outfit choice in his new music video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s on Stage” was the final straw (or maybe it’s bad karma for defending both Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.)

(Read: Every Song By The Smiths Ranked From Worst to Best)

On the flip side, ASAP Rocky, Harry Styles, Skepta, Riz Ahmed (of the Swet Shop Boys and The Night Of fame), and Jeff Goldblum placed high on GQ’s Best Dressed list.

Check out both lists below, followed by a selection of Morrissey’s most recent outfits. His new solo album, Low in High School, is out now.

GQ Worst Dressed Men 2018:

1. Kit Harington

2. Paul Merton

3. Shmee150

4. Jacob Rees-Mogg

5. Morrissey

6. PewDiePie

7. Louis Theroux

8. Marshmello

9. Elon Musk

10. Joe Wicks

Best Dressed Men 2018:

1. Matt Smith

2. A$AP Rocky

3. Jeff Goldblum

4. Harry Styles

5. Andrew Garfield

6. Skepta

7. Riz Ahmed

8. Ryan Reynolds

