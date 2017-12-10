Morrissey, who has canceled or postponed 127 concerts since 2012, pulls out of KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

Morrissey has canceled his headlining appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas scheduled in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Earlier this week, the singer postponed shows in Philadelphia and Boston, citing an “illness in the touring party.” According to a statement, “it was hoped that conditions would improve the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas performance as scheduled,” but it wasn’t to be. “Morrissey looks forward to make it up to the Los Angeles fans as soon as possible.”

If you’re counting, that brings us up to 127 shows canceled or postponed by Morrissey since 2012. He’ll have plenty of time to recover, as he’s not scheduled to return to the road until next February.

UPDATE: Morrissey will no longer be performing tomorrow night at #KROQXMAS. pic.twitter.com/7WIEMsSxlr — KROQ (@kroq) December 10, 2017

Morrissey 2018 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC BHGE Arena

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

02/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

02/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

03/07 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

03/09 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

03/10 – London, UK @ London Palladium

03/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino