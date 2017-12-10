Morrissey, who has canceled or postponed 127 concerts since 2012, pulls out of KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

Morrissey has canceled his headlining appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas scheduled in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Earlier this week, the singer postponed shows in Philadelphia and Boston, citing an “illness in the touring party.” According to a statement, “it was hoped that conditions would improve the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas performance as scheduled,” but it wasn’t to be. “Morrissey looks forward to make it up to the Los Angeles fans as soon as possible.”
If you’re counting, that brings us up to 127 shows canceled or postponed by Morrissey since 2012. He’ll have plenty of time to recover, as he’s not scheduled to return to the road until next February.
Morrissey 2018 Tour Dates:
02/16 – Aberdeen, UK @ AECC BHGE Arena
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
02/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
02/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
03/03 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
03/07 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
03/09 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
03/10 – London, UK @ London Palladium
03/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino