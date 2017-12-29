Menu
My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields performs rare solo show: Watch

As part of Sigur Rós’ Norður og Niður festival in Iceland

on December 29, 2017, 11:23am
Photo via Instagram/@bonovanas

My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields performed a rare solo show Wednesday night as part of Norður og Niður, Sigur Rós’ inaugural festival in Reykjavik, Iceland. As Pitchfork points out, the intimate set saw Shields sing and play the guitar while accompanied only by a drummer and some dim, dramatic lighting.

Check out fan-caught footage and pictures below.

According to a recent interview with Shields, My Bloody Valentine will “one hundred percent” release a new album in 2018. Their last full-length was 2013’s m b v. In October, Shields teamed up with Brian Eno on the collaborative song “Only Once Away My Son”.

