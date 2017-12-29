My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields performs rare solo show: Watch

Photo via Instagram/@bonovanas
My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields performed a rare solo show Wednesday night as part of Norður og Niður, Sigur Rós’ inaugural festival in Reykjavik, Iceland. As Pitchfork points out, the intimate set saw Shields sing and play the guitar while accompanied only by a drummer and some dim, dramatic lighting.
Check out fan-caught footage and pictures below.
Norđur Og Niđur day 2 was a blast! Kjartan Holm/Caleb Smith, Mammút and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith were mindblowing. R-0-R, Jo Berger Myhre & Ólafur Björn Ólafsson and Bergrún Snæbjörnsdóttir broaded my horizon by miles. plus it was good to see Kevin Shields and Mary Lattimore do their thing. so much new and unexpected inspirations #nordurognidur #norðurogniður #reykjavik #iceland #harpa #kaitlynaureliasmith #mammút #kjartanholm #marylattimore #kevinshields #ambient #experimental #neoclassic #noise #drone #shoegaze
According to a recent interview with Shields, My Bloody Valentine will “one hundred percent” release a new album in 2018. Their last full-length was 2013’s m b v. In October, Shields teamed up with Brian Eno on the collaborative song “Only Once Away My Son”.