N.E.R.D. perform “Lemon” and “1000” on Kimmel: Watch

N.E.R.D. celebrated the release of their comeback album, No_One Ever Really Dies, with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The reunited outfit, led by Pharrell Williams, dropped in with not one, but two performances of both “Lemon” (minus Rihanna) and “1000” (minus Future).

Although both guest collaborators were unavailable, N.E.R.D. more than made up for it with heavily-choreographed scenes and cool backdrops, likely an extension of Williams’ design/fashion-oriented mind. Williams also briefly chatted with Kimmel about the reunion and his unique tour rider.

Check out N.E.R.D.’s performance of “Lemon” above. Below, you can replay “1000” plus watch clips from Pharrell’s interview. Stream No_One Ever Really Dies here.