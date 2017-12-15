N.E.R.D. reveal star-studded reunion album, No_One Ever Really Dies: Stream/download

N.E.R.D. have returned today with their reunion album, No_One Ever Really Dies. Apple Music and Spotify users can hear it in full below.

The group’s first in seven years spans a total of 11 tracks. For the Nothing follow-up the Pharrell-led outfit enlisted the help of countless big names, including Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, André 3000, M.I.A., Future, Gucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran. Of particular note is “Don’t Don’t Do That”, one of two Kendrick joints, which features a songwriting credit from none other than Frank Ocean.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Speaking to GQ about the high-energy vibe of their new material and whether it’s supposed to mirror America’s political chaos, N.E.R.D.’s own Shae Haley commented:

“Well yeah, although we’re not necessarily a political band.’ We’re essentially trying to give a clever point of view over barbaric, disruptive, modern day sonics. We want to inspire and invigorate and have people dig into the crevices of their minds to uncover their full potential. We want to galvanize and to inflict a positive, optimistic perspective on our current scenarios.”

No_One Ever Really Dies Artwork:

No_One Ever Really Dies Tracklist:

01. Deep Down Body Thirst

02. Lemon (feat. Rihanna)

03. Voilà (feat. Gucci Mane and Wale)

04. 1000 (feat. Future)

05. Don’t Don’t Do It (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

06. Kites (feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.)

07. ESP

08. Lightning Fire Magic Prayer

09. Rollinem 7’s (feat. André 3000)

10. Lifting You (feat. Ed Sheeran)

11. (Secret Life of Tigers)