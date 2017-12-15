Menu
N.E.R.D. reveal star-studded reunion album, No_One Ever Really Dies: Stream/download

Featuring contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Rihanna, and Future

by
on December 14, 2017, 11:00pm
N.E.R.D. have returned today with their reunion album, No_One Ever Really Dies. Apple Music and Spotify users can hear it in full below.

The group’s first in seven years spans a total of 11 tracks. For the Nothing follow-up the Pharrell-led outfit enlisted the help of countless big names, including Kendrick LamarRihannaAndré 3000M.I.A.FutureGucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran. Of particular note is “Don’t Don’t Do That”, one of two Kendrick joints, which features a songwriting credit from none other than Frank Ocean.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Speaking to GQ about the high-energy vibe of their new material and whether it’s supposed to mirror America’s political chaos, N.E.R.D.’s own Shae Haley commented:

“Well yeah, although we’re not necessarily a political band.’ We’re essentially trying to give a clever point of view over barbaric, disruptive, modern day sonics. We want to inspire and invigorate and have people dig into the crevices of their minds to uncover their full potential. We want to galvanize and to inflict a positive, optimistic perspective on our current scenarios.”

No_One Ever Really Dies Artwork:

nerd new album release date no one ever really dies N.E.R.D. reveal star studded reunion album, No One Ever Really Dies: Stream/download

No_One Ever Really Dies Tracklist:
01. Deep Down Body Thirst
02. Lemon (feat. Rihanna)
03. Voilà (feat. Gucci Mane and Wale)
04. 1000 (feat. Future)
05. Don’t Don’t Do It (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
06. Kites (feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.)
07. ESP
08. Lightning Fire Magic Prayer
09. Rollinem 7’s (feat. André 3000)
10. Lifting You (feat. Ed Sheeran)
11. (Secret Life of Tigers)

