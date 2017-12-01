Neil Young + Promise of the Real release new album, The Visitor: Stream/Download

Today saw Neil Young unveil his complete catalog in high-resolution audio via a massive digital archive. That includes his latest release with Promise of the Real, The Visitor, which you can also stream the old fashioned way with Spotify or Apple Music below.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Monsanto Years and the 2016 live album, Earth, The Visitor was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri La studio in Malibu. In addition to showing how well Promise of the Real, led by Willie Nelson’s son Lukas, have adapted to working with Young over the years, it serves as the Canadian troubadour’s love letter to the United States. “I’m Canadian by the way/ And I love the USA,” go the opening lines of the first track, “Already Great”.

In his review of the record, our own Ron Hart called it “a huge step up from the endearing but misguided The Monsanto Years.” He added, “It will be truly astounding to see what this exciting combination has in store for us now that Old Neil’s hopefully gotten all the protesting out of his system, at least for the moment. Just don’t forget where he comes from.”

Take a listen below.

Young will promote the release — as well as his new archives — with a live acoustic performance called Somewhere in Canada. The set will take place at 8 PM EST in an intimate venue in young’s hometown of Omemee, Ontario. You can stream it at the archival website.