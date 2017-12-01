Neil Young’s online music archive is here, and it’s fucking incredible

If ever there was a time to listen to Neil Young, it’s today. The musician’s entire catalog is available to stream for free on his newly launched archival website.

“We developed [the archive] to provide fans and historians with unprecedented access to all of my music and my entire archive in one convenient location,” writes Young in an open letter introducing the archive.

The songs are organized chronologically spanning more than 50 years. Included are all of Young’s released solo titles, as well as his records made with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, and Crazy Horse.

Additionally, there are ten unreleased albums and a few unreleased films. “These are projects I did not release at the time for one reason or another, and many of the songs subsequently appeared on other albums as the years flew past,” Young explains. “The archive is designed to be a living document, constantly evolving and including every new recording and film as it is made. It is not yet complete as we are still adding a lot of detail to the older recordings.”

Most of the music is available in a high-resolution audio format via Young’s Xstream streaming platform. Original pre-digital analog albums were transferred to the highest digital resolution, according to Young. More recent recordings are found here in their native resolution.

“Full resolution is attained with no compression, unlike any other streaming service to date,” Young explains. Full resolution is attained when your bandwidth is high enough to play back all the quality of each individual recording. This is as good as it gets.” (There’s an option to toggle back and forth between the highest-quality tier and standard 320kbs, and you can most definitely tell a difference.)

The archive is presented in two distinct formats: in a filing cabinet or and as a comprehensive timeline, which also includes touring information, photos, videos, and details on relevant events in Young’s life. Each song has a corresponding info card containing production and engineering credits, musician credits, press reviews, archival live footage, photos, and more.

The launch of the archive coincides with the release of Young’s latest album, The Visitor. In celebration, he’ll be live streaming a special concert in his hometown of Omemee, Ontario later tonight.