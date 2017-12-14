Nelly’s rape case has officially been dropped

Nelly was arrested on suspicion of second degree rape in early October. The 42-year-old rapper allegedly assaulted an unidentified 21-year-old woman on his tour bus during a stop in Auburn, Washington. Now, the case has been dropped by the the King Country Prosecuting Attorney’s office without any charges being filed as a result of a lack of cooperation from the accuser.

The Attorney’s office told TMZ that “the alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate made it impossible for them to go forward with charging Nelly with any crime.” This isn’t surprising; a week after the police report was first filed, the victim released a statement through her lawyer, Karen Koehler, asking that the investigation be halted. Koehler said her client “cannot handle” or “bear” the situation and “believes the system is going to fail her.” The letter concluded by saying, “She will not testify further in a criminal proceeding against [Cornelly Haynes, Jr (aka “Nelly”)].

For his part, Nelly has always claimed his innocence. In a tweeted statement, he said he was “the victim of a false allegation” and promised to “pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim.” His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, also shared a statement saying, “… this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.”