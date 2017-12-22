Netflix announces surprise new Dave Chappelle special coming out on New Year’s Eve

Start your new year off right with not one, but two Dave Chappelle comedy specials. Dave Chappelle: Equanimity was already set to premiere on Netflix on December 31st. Now, the streaming giant has confirmed a second, surprise special also coming on New Year’s Eve. Entitled Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation, it was filmed on November 20th at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Watch a short teaser trailer above.

The specials mark Chappelle’s third and fourth with Netflix following The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits, which debuted earlier this year.

Fans of Chappelle will have plenty of programming to chose from, as Comedy Central is airing all 28 episodes of Chappelle’s Show as well as his 2000 special, Killin’ Them Softly, on New Year’s Eve Day.