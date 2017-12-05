New PJ Harvey song soundtracks trailer for British thriller Dark River: Watch

Feature photo by Lior Phillips

The upcoming British thriller Dark River is written and directed by Clio Barnard (The Arbor, The Selfish) and stars Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones), and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones). Ahead of the film’s early 2018 theater release, a new trailer has surfaced and it features new music from PJ Harvey.

The haunting song serves as a soundtrack for the teaser clip, which shows Alice (Wilson) returning home to her family farm in Yorkshire after 15 years away. The homecoming sets off conflict with her older brother Joe (Stanley) and ailing father (Bean) as she deals with traumatic memories from her upbringing. Check it out above.

Dark River hits UK theaters on February 23rd, 2018.

Harvey’s most recent song came in the form of “The Camp”. It’s dedicated to the Syrian refugee crisis and was recorded in collaboration with Egyptian artist Ramy Essam. Revisit the video below.