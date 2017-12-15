Nicki Minaj hops on ASAP Ferg’s remix of “Plain Jane”: Stream

ASAP Ferg dropped his biggest single to date, “Plain Jane”, back in June. Since then, it’s creeped up the charts — currently sitting at #16 on Billboard — on its way to platinum status. Today, the song receives a boost from the Queen of Features herself, Nicki Minaj.

The “Plain Jane” remix sees the Young Money member steps in for her own verse, as well as a reworking of the hook. “Ride with Minaj/ Mmm Mashallah,” she rhymes on the chorus. “Check in with me, then do your job/ Queen is the name/ Rafaello did the chain/ This is Monse/ Patty Plain Jane” Check out the new version down below.

Ferg recently announced a huge North American tour for next year. Denzel Curry and IDK will be joining him on the road, and you can find the full schedule here. Minaj, meanwhile, spent 2017 appeared on tracks with Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, London On Da Track, Migos and Cardi B, and more.