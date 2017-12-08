Nicki Minaj, Migos, Cardi B, and more collaborate on Quality Control compilation: Stream/download

Today, Quality Control Music have dropped a new hip-hop compilation album featuring some of the biggest names in the game. It’s called Control the Streets Volume 1 and is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The collection spans a whopping 30 tracks and countless special guests in Nicki Minaj, Migos, Cardi B, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, and Tee Grizzley, among others. Of particular note is “She For Keeps”, a collaboration between Minaj and Quavo of Migos, and “Um Yea”, a joint track from today’s cutest rap power duo, Cardi B and Migos’ Offset .

Minaj, all three members of Migos, and Cardi B recently teamed up on the lavish single “Motorsport”. Migos put out one of 2017’s best albums in Culture.

Control the Streets Volume 1 Artwork:

Control the Streets Volume 1 Tracklist:

01. Intro (feat. Quality Control, Offset, Quavo & Lil Yachty)

02. Pop Sh*t (feat. Quality Control & Migos)

03. Ice Tray (feat. Quality Control, Quavo & Lil Yachty)

04. Boat Skirrt (feat. Quality Control & Lil Yachty)

05 Hellcat (feat. Quality Control, Quavo)

06. Um Yea (feat. Quality Control, Offset & Cardi B)

07. We the Ones (feat. Quality Control, Takeoff & Tee Grizzley)

08. Menace (feat. Quality Control, Lil Yachty, Quavo & Offset)

09. My Dawg (feat. Quality Control, Lil Baby, Quavo, Moneybagg Yo & Kodak Black)

10. What It Do (feat. Quality Control & Migos)

11. Mediterranean (feat. Quality Control, Offset & Travis Scott)

12. South Africa (feat. Quality Control & Quavo)

13. The Load (feat. Quality Control, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby & Marlo)

14. Sides (feat. Quality Control & Lil Baby)

15. Interview (feat. Takeoff & Offset)

16. Interlude (feat. Quality Control, Offset & Lil Yachty)

17. Bosses Don’t Speak (feat. Quality Control & Migos)

18. Holiday (feat. Quality Congrol, Lil Yachty & Quavo)

19. Thick & Pretty (feat. Quality Control & Migos)

20. She For Keeps (feat. Quality Control, Quavo & Nicki Minaj)

21 .Movin’ Up (feat. Quality Control, Lil Yachty & Ty Dolla $ign)

22. Space Cadet (feat. Quality Control & Kollission)

23. Hook Up (feat. Quality Control, Offset & Lil Baby)

24. Violation Freestyle (feat. Quality Control & Offset)

25. Fu*k Dat Ni**a (feat. Quality Control & City Girls)

26. Too Hotty (feat. Quality Control & Migos)

27. Blow Like A Whistle (feat. Quality Control, Quavo & YRN Lingo)

28. On Me (feat. Quality Control, Lil Yachty & Young Thug)

29. Wrist Thunderstorm (feat. Quality Control, Offset & Mango)

30. Live Like Dis (feat. Quality Control & Marlo)