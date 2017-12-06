Menu
Nicolas Jaar announces deluxe edition of Sirens, shares new song “Coin in Nine Hands”: Stream

One of three previously unheard tracks off the reissue, which arrives Friday

on December 06, 2017, 10:11am
Photo by Philip Cosores

Nicolas Jaar issued his acclaimed sophomore album, Sirens, well over a year ago. Now, the former Darkside producer is revisiting the project with a new deluxe edition featuring bonus material.

Due out this Friday, December 8th, the reissue comes packaged with three previously unreleased tracks. They were all written and recorded during the summer of 2015, around the same time as the original album sessions for Sirens.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

One of those three songs has been shared today in anticipation of the deluxe LP. Titled “Coin in Nine Hands”, it’s an expansive, eight-minute cut filled with moments of pulsating mystery and vocally-assisted dreaminess. Hear it below.

This isn’t the first alternate collection for Sirens. Jaar released a “Network Version” earlier this year alongside a book of the same name. In October, he debuted a new ambient album live at a pair of shows in New York City.

