Nicolas Jaar shares deluxe edition of Sirens: Stream/download

Photo by Philip Cosores

Today, Nicolas Jaar has released a deluxe edition of his impressive 2016 album, Sirens. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can listen in full below.

Due out through his own Other People imprint, the expanded set comes packaged with three previously unreleased tracks: “Wildflowers”, “America/I’m For the Birds”, and “Coin in Nine Hands”, which the former Darkside producer shared on Wednesday. They were all written and recorded during the summer of 2015, around the same time as the original album sessions for Sirens.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

“This deluxe version of the record is what it should have been all along but I got scared of ‘Coin’ and decided against it at the last minute,” Jaar wrote on Twitter, “but then I started performing ‘Coin’ at every show… I couldn’t get it out of me… everything floats to the surface at some point.”

This isn’t the first alternate collection for Sirens. Jaar released a “Network Version” earlier this year alongside a book of the same name. In October, he debuted a new ambient album live at a pair of shows in New York City.

Sirens Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Sirens Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Killing Time

02. Wildflowers

03. The Governor

04. Coin in Nine Hands

05. Leaves

06. No

07. Three Sides of Nazareth

08. History Lesson

09. America/I’m For the Birds