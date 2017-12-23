Noel Gallagher trashes Guns N’ Roses in explaining why he won’t reunite Oasis

“It’s all good – season of goodwill and all that, you know?” Liam Gallagher recently said of he and his brother Noel’s notoriously contentious relationship. “Who’s to say the wheels won’t fall off again – but you’ve gotta try. And all is good in my neck of the woods. I’m gonna try and see Noel at Christmas.”

Still, don’t hold your breath for a reunion. “Oasis isn’t getting back together, not at all,” Liam said. “I’m doing my thing, he’s doing his thing and that is the end of it.”

Unsurprisingly, Noel’s on the same page. In a new interview with Music Feeds, the potty-mouthed singer again scoffed at the idea of Oasis riding again. “I’m only ever forced to think about Oasis when it’s brought up in an interview,” he said. “I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50,” he continued. “I think it’s undignified.”

After the interviewer brought up Guns N’ Roses‘ successful reunion, Noel offered up a distinctly Gallagherian response. “Well, if Axl Rose or Slash or any of those guys were as good as me, they wouldn’t fuckin’ be in Guns N’ Roses.”

MF: But do you ever write a song and think, ‘Actually, shit, this would make a pretty good Oasis track,’ or are you just not in that headspace at all?

NG: Wow [laughs]. No, I’m not there anymore, and I’ve not been there for nine years now. I’m only ever forced to think about Oasis when it’s brought up in an interview, or when we did that documentary because I guess there was a nostalgic thing going on, or when I’m on stage singing ‘Half The World Away’ or something, you know what I mean?

But no, I don’t think about that at all. I know that people will not fucking let it go, alright. I’m not saying you, I just mean people in general. I mean, it’s quite flattering in a way because it means that you did something of real worth. But you know, I did it. I’m done with it. It doesn’t enter my thoughts at all.

MF: What about when you see a band like Guns N’ Roses absolutely conquering the world after reuniting after so many years? It doesn’t tempt you at all with Oasis?

NG: Well, if Axl Rose or Slash or any of those guys were as good as me, they wouldn’t fuckin’ be in Guns N’ Roses.

MF: [Laughing] The quintessential Noel Gallagher response right there.

NG: Well I’ve conquered the world enough, I’ve got enough money. In fact I’ve got too much fuckin’ money. Do you want some? I’ll send you some. How much do you want? I don’t need any more glory, I don’t need to be a stadium rocker anymore, I did it when I was in my 20s and 30s and 40s and I was good at it. I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50, I think it’s undignified.

Gallagher recently released a new album with his post-Oasis band The High Flying Birds, Who Built the Moon?.