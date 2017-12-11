Northern Invasion reveals 2018 lineup: Tool, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains among highlights

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

Northern Invasion is an annual two-day music festival taking place in Somerset, Wisconsin. The 2018 edition is set for May 12th and 13th at the Somerset Ampitheater and is highlighted by a double helping of Maynard James Keenan, as both Tool and A Perfect Circle are confirmed to play.

Other notable acts include Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Avenged Sevenfold, The Used, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, and The Bronx, among others.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale through the festival’s website.