Open Mike Eagle and Sammus are evangelical preachers in new video for “Hymnal”: Watch

On the Brick Body Kids Still Daydream track “Hymnal”, Open Mike Eagle and Sammus rap about being true to your own self in the face of false prophets and self-doubt. The pair put an ironic face on the message in the song’s video by portraying a pair of evangelical TV preachers. Directed by Brent Bishop, the clip finds the MCs selling overpriced goods for access to grace, a playful contrast to their lyrics about overcoming obstacles on your own power. Take a look up above.

In addition to the video, Open Mike Eagle has revealed he’ll be joining WHY? on their upcoming US tour, as well as fresh European headlining dates for March. Find his itinerary below.

Open Mike Eagle 2017-2018 Tour Date:

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Low End Theory @ The Airliner

12/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Project Blowed Anniversary @ Los Globos

02/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward *

02/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beechland Ballroom *

02/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

02/06 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at The Outer Space *

02/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

02/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

02/9 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall *

02/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

02/11 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *

02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

02/14 – Tallahasee, FL @ Club Downunder *

02/15 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack *

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/17 – Dallas, YX @ Trees *

02/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

02/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

02/26 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto *

02/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

03/01 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultual Center *

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

03/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Q Factory #

03/10 – Ghent, BE @ Kunstencentrum Vooruit #

03/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Worm Club #

03/14 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

03/15 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt #

03/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece #

03/17 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House #

03/18 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute #

03/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo #

03/20 – Huddersfield, UK @ Parish Pub

03/21 – Dublin, IE @ Sugar Club

* = w/ WHY?

# = w/ Milo