Pallbearer announce 2018 North American tour

Pallbearer have mapped out a North American tour for the new year.

In continued support of Heartless, their third LP and one of the very best of 2017, the heavy metal titans will shred for fans in Oklahoma City, Nashville, St. Louis, and Philadelphia from mid-January through the end of March. They also have back-to-back concerts scheduled in Arkansas, where they formed nearly a decade ago.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Pallbearer 2018 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

01/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

01/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

02/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

02/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

02/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

02/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

03/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Revisit Heartless single “Thorns”: