Pallbearer announce 2018 North American tour

Pallbearer have mapped out a North American tour for the new year.
In continued support of Heartless, their third LP and one of the very best of 2017, the heavy metal titans will shred for fans in Oklahoma City, Nashville, St. Louis, and Philadelphia from mid-January through the end of March. They also have back-to-back concerts scheduled in Arkansas, where they formed nearly a decade ago.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Pallbearer 2018 Tour Dates:
01/19 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room
01/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
01/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
02/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
02/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club
02/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
02/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
02/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
03/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Revisit Heartless single “Thorns”: