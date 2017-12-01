Pearl Jam announce 2018 European tour, festival appearances

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Pearl Jam are heading to Europe next summer.

The alternative rock legends have announced a 14-date tour kicking off in June. The itinerary also includes headlining appearances at four major music festivals: The Netherlands’ Pinkpop, Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Spain’s Mad Cool, and Portugal’s NOS Alive.

Additionally, Pearl Jam will headline Lollapalooza’s South American Festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in March. See the full itinerary below.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and during the induction ceremony, they reunited with drummer Dave Krusen to perform “Alive”. They also released a concert film, Let’s Play Two, documenting their 2016 performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. For the most part, however, the band’s members spent 2017 focused on their various solo and side projects. Frontman Eddie Vedder toured solo, guitarist Mike McCready penned music for the film The Glamour & The Squalor and released a two-song single with his side project Levee Walkers, and drummer Matt Cameron released his debut solo album as Cavedweller.

Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo

06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo

06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival