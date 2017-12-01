Pearl Jam announce 2018 European tour, festival appearances

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Pearl Jam are heading to Europe next summer.
The alternative rock legends have announced a 14-date tour kicking off in June. The itinerary also includes headlining appearances at four major music festivals: The Netherlands’ Pinkpop, Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Spain’s Mad Cool, and Portugal’s NOS Alive.
Additionally, Pearl Jam will headline Lollapalooza’s South American Festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in March. See the full itinerary below.
Earlier this year, Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and during the induction ceremony, they reunited with drummer Dave Krusen to perform “Alive”. They also released a concert film, Let’s Play Two, documenting their 2016 performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. For the most part, however, the band’s members spent 2017 focused on their various solo and side projects. Frontman Eddie Vedder toured solo, guitarist Mike McCready penned music for the film The Glamour & The Squalor and released a two-song single with his side project Levee Walkers, and drummer Matt Cameron released his debut solo album as Cavedweller.
Pearl Jam 2018 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/21 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Maracana Stadium
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/15 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/22 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival at Area Expo
06/24 – Padova, IT @ Stadio Euganeo
06/26 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/05 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
07/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St. Jordi
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisbon PT @ NOS Alive Festival