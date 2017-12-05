Pedro the Lion announce 2018 North American reunion tour

In October, David Bazan announced he was resurrecting Pedro the Lion to play a string of reunion shows in the Pacific Northwest. Now, he’s followed through on the promise of a full US tour by revealing dates for an expansive trek planned for next year.

The tour consists of three month-long legs in February, May, and August. The band will kick off the first leg on February 8th in St. Louis, with stops throughout Texas, as well as New Orleans, Atlanta and Nashville. Then, Pedro the Lion will pick back up on May 8th with a show in Vancouver before hitting Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles along the way. The final leg begins August 6th in Indianapolis and will feature shows in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago.

The setlist promises to “span every Pedro the Lion record and then some,” according to a press statement, which likely means they’ll be testing out the new material Bazan teased back in October. Tickets go on sale at the the group’s website on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Check out the complete schedule below.

Pedro the Lion 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/20 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

12/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

12/22 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

12/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

02/08 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

02/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

02/10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

02/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Rockefellers

02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

02/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/18 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

02/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

02/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/13 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

05/14 – Los Angeles @ CA @ Teragram

05/17 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

05/21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/23 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

08/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI

08/07 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/10 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/16 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

08/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/18 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House – Revival Room

08/20 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

08/21 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

* = w/ Advance Base

^ = w/ Third Eye Blind