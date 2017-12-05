Pedro the Lion announce 2018 North American reunion tour

In October, David Bazan announced he was resurrecting Pedro the Lion to play a string of reunion shows in the Pacific Northwest. Now, he’s followed through on the promise of a full US tour by revealing dates for an expansive trek planned for next year.
The tour consists of three month-long legs in February, May, and August. The band will kick off the first leg on February 8th in St. Louis, with stops throughout Texas, as well as New Orleans, Atlanta and Nashville. Then, Pedro the Lion will pick back up on May 8th with a show in Vancouver before hitting Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles along the way. The final leg begins August 6th in Indianapolis and will feature shows in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago.
The setlist promises to “span every Pedro the Lion record and then some,” according to a press statement, which likely means they’ll be testing out the new material Bazan teased back in October. Tickets go on sale at the the group’s website on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Check out the complete schedule below.
Pedro the Lion 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
12/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
12/18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
12/20 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *
12/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *
12/22 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *
12/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^
02/08 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
02/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
02/10 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
02/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
02/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/14 – Houston, TX @ Rockefellers
02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
02/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/18 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
02/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/13 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
05/14 – Los Angeles @ CA @ Teragram
05/17 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
05/20 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
05/21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
05/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/23 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat
08/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI
08/07 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
08/10 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
08/16 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
08/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/18 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House – Revival Room
08/20 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
08/21 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
* = w/ Advance Base
^ = w/ Third Eye Blind