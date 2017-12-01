Pell recruits Brooklyn singer VÉRITÉ for stormy new single, “golden”: Stream

Photo by Erik Voake

CoSigned rapper Pell had us “chirpin'” with the first single from his forthcoming girasoul EP. Now, though, clouds are gathering as the Los Angeles-via-New Orleans rapper has dropped a stormy new cut, “golden”, feautring an assist from Brooklyn-based singer VÉRITÉ.

According to a press release, the woozy, introspective track serves as “a reflection of the inner turmoil Pell’s perpetually encountered as an artist.” It’s a fitting exploration, as the girasoul EP aims to navigate themes of evolution and personal growth. For the EP, Pell taught himself how to read sheet music in addition to playing guitar and keyboard, and also sought to expand his skills as a producer. It seems to be working, as “golden” was co-produced by Pell and Billy Cigarette.

Check out the track below:

girasoul drops next Friday, December 8th, via the recently relaunched Payday Records, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.