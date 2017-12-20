Peter Hook brings out Mark Lanegan to play Joy Division’s “Atmosphere”: Watch

Peter Hook has been staging full performances of New Order’s and Joy Division’s Substance compilations as part of his ongoing UK/European tour with The Light. During a concert in London on Monday, the new wave pioneer paid tribute to his late bandmate Ian Curtis by bringing out special guest Mark Lanegan to play a cover of “Atmosphere”.
“One of the great things about this job is that I get to play with my heroes,” Hook said as the former Screaming Trees frontman joined him on stage. “I want to dedicate this song to Ian Curtis.” Watch the fan-shot footage above.
Lanegan remained on stage to perform the “Atmosphere” B-side, “Dead Souls”. Check it out below.
In April, Peter Hook and the Light will kick off a North American leg of the Substance tour. Additionally, on May 18th in Los Angeles, they will play a standalone performance of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures and Closer to commemorate the 38th anniversary of Curtis’ death. Check out the full itinerary below.
Peter Hook & The Light 2018 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
04/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
04/30 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount ^
05/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall ^
05/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^
05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE ^
05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^
05/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^
05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^
05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
05/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^
05/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades ^
05/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^
05/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^
05/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
05/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^
05/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^
05/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
05/31 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^
06/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live ^
06/04 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre ^
^ = Substance Live performance
# = Unknown Pleasures and Closer performance