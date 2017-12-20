Peter Hook brings out Mark Lanegan to play Joy Division’s “Atmosphere”: Watch

Peter Hook has been staging full performances of New Order’s and Joy Division’s Substance compilations as part of his ongoing UK/European tour with The Light. During a concert in London on Monday, the new wave pioneer paid tribute to his late bandmate Ian Curtis by bringing out special guest Mark Lanegan to play a cover of “Atmosphere”.

“One of the great things about this job is that I get to play with my heroes,” Hook said as the former Screaming Trees frontman joined him on stage. “I want to dedicate this song to Ian Curtis.” Watch the fan-shot footage above.

Lanegan remained on stage to perform the “Atmosphere” B-side, “Dead Souls”. Check it out below.

In April, Peter Hook and the Light will kick off a North American leg of the Substance tour. Additionally, on May 18th in Los Angeles, they will play a standalone performance of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures and Closer to commemorate the 38th anniversary of Curtis’ death. Check out the full itinerary below.

Peter Hook & The Light 2018 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

04/30 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount ^

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall ^

05/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE ^

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^

05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

05/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades ^

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

05/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

05/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

05/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

05/31 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

06/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live ^

06/04 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre ^

^ = Substance Live performance

# = Unknown Pleasures and Closer performance