Peter Jackson-produced steampunk epic Mortal Engines gets its first teaser trailer: Watch

As Peter Jackson gears up for The Adventures of Tintin: Prisoners of the Sun, his first non-Hobbit flick since 2009, the Lord of the Rings visionary will lend his considerable clout to what he’s hoping will be a new epic franchise: Mortal Engines. Jackson is producing the adaptation of Philip Reeve’s steampunk novel, which is just the first in a four-book series. Now, you can watch the project’s brief, intriguing first trailer.

“Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved,” reads a synopsis. “Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns.” If you’re wondering what that could look like, simply hit play above. In it, we see a ramshackle mobile town hunted down and captured by a gigantic vessel that one character calls London. There’s more than a little Mad Max in the film’s arid, sun-baked milieu, though the class distinctions clearly on display are giving off Hunger Games vibes.

Christian Rivers, an Oscar-winning visual-effects artist whose previously worked with Jackson, directs the film, which stars a mostly unknown cast that includes Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, and Patrick Malahide. Hugo Weaving and Stephen Lang are also on hand to provide a little star power.

Mortal Engines is due for release on December 14th, 2018.