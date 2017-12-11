Phoebe Bridgers announces 2018 North American headlining tour, shares “Would You Rather” video: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers, our previous Artist of the Month, has shared the new music video for “Would You Rather”. Taken from her acclaimed debut album, Stranger in the Alps, the clip stars both the indie folk songwriter and the track’s collaborator, Conor Oberst.

Here, the two musicians communicate with each other using a mix of live video and animations that are then projected via old school TV screens. Bridgers’ brother, Jackson, helmed the charming clip. Watch it up above.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

Additionally, Bridgers has announced a new round of North American headlining tour dates for 2018. The trek begins in early February and passes through cities such as San Diego, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, and Toronto before wrapping up in early March.

Consult the schedule below.

Phoebe Bridgers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

02/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

02/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/06 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

02/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

02/10 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

02/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge

02/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

02/16 – Asheville, GA @ The Mothlight

02/17 – Raleigh, NC @ King’s

02/20 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Downstairs

02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/24 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

02/25 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

02/27 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont

02/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

03/01 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

03/07 – Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre $

03/08 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire $

03/09 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s $

03/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club $

03/11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 $

03/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord $

03/14 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie $

03/15 – Paris, FR @ The Olympic Cafe $

03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater $

03/17 – Luzern, CH @ Sudpol $

03/19 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden $

03/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust $

03/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen $

03/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren $

03/23 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee $

04/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/07 – Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers Pub

04/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

04/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

04/13 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

04/15 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/19 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

$ = w/ Pinegrove