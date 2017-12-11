Phoebe Bridgers announces 2018 North American headlining tour, shares “Would You Rather” video: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers, our previous Artist of the Month, has shared the new music video for “Would You Rather”. Taken from her acclaimed debut album, Stranger in the Alps, the clip stars both the indie folk songwriter and the track’s collaborator, Conor Oberst.
Here, the two musicians communicate with each other using a mix of live video and animations that are then projected via old school TV screens. Bridgers’ brother, Jackson, helmed the charming clip. Watch it up above.
Additionally, Bridgers has announced a new round of North American headlining tour dates for 2018. The trek begins in early February and passes through cities such as San Diego, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, and Toronto before wrapping up in early March.
Consult the schedule below.
Phoebe Bridgers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park
02/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
02/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
02/06 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
02/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
02/10 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
02/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge
02/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
02/16 – Asheville, GA @ The Mothlight
02/17 – Raleigh, NC @ King’s
02/20 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Downstairs
02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/24 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
02/25 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02/27 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont
02/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground
03/01 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
03/07 – Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre $
03/08 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire $
03/09 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s $
03/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club $
03/11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 $
03/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord $
03/14 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie $
03/15 – Paris, FR @ The Olympic Cafe $
03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater $
03/17 – Luzern, CH @ Sudpol $
03/19 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden $
03/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust $
03/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen $
03/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren $
03/23 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee $
04/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
04/07 – Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers Pub
04/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
04/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
04/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
04/13 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
04/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
04/15 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/19 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency
04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
04/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
$ = w/ Pinegrove