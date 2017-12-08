Phoenix perform “Ti Amo” at 2017 Game Awards: Watch

Seeing a band perform at an award ceremony is no rare event. Hell, most of the time it’s the only reason to watch such a pageant of congratulations. But it’s not every day you watch a festival-headlining group like Phoenix playing on a stage honoring the best in video games.

That’s what happened last night during the annual Game Awards in Los Angeles, though. The French pop outfit were welcomed by Jason Schwartzman, who used GoogleTranslate to help him introduce them in their native tongue. Which only made it slightly ironic that the band played the title track to one of the year’s best albums, Ti Amo, which features lyrics in Italian. Either way, Phoenix did well to match the song to the setting, replacing some of their synths with sound effects from a familiar game starring some brotherly Italian plumbers.

Check out video of the performance and Schwatzman’s speech above.