Planet Earth II is now available to stream on Netflix

Planet Earth II, BBC’s award-winning nature docu-series, is now available to stream on Netflix. Watch it here. It’s available in 4K for subscribers of Netflix’s Premium Ultra HD plan.

The six-episode series is narrated by David Attenborough and features an original score from Composer of the Year Hans Zimmer. Zimmer also teamed up with Radiohead to soundtrack a five-minute prequel, Blue Planet II. Their new, orchestral version of Radiohead’s “Bloom” was recorded by the BBC Concert Orchestra under the direction of Zimmer, with frontman Thom contributing new vocals.

Planet Earth II received its broadcast premiere earlier this year on the BBC. It was subsequently nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming.

Watch the trailer for Planet Earth II plus the Blue Planet II prequel soundtracked by Radiohead.