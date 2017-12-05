Poliça and  s t a r g a z e share tight, swooning “Agree” from their upcoming collaborative album: Stream

In November, Minneapolis synth-pop outfit Poliça announced a new collaborative album with Berlin-based orchestral collective s t a r g a z e. The results of a long-term association, the record is called Music for the Long Emergency, and is out February 16th via Totally Gross National Product/Transgressive.

The effort’s first single, the 10-minute “How Is This Happening”, demonstrated an abstract and peripatetic union between the two groups. Their new single, “Agree”, on the other hand, showcases a much more focused, mellifluous fusion. At a much more digestible length of just over three minutes, the song fuses Channy Leaneagh’s urgent vocals with a steady, tactile beat elevated by s t a r g a z e’s refined, propulsive strings. Listen to it below.

Pre-orders for Music for the Long Emergency are ongoing here.