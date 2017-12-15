Portugal. The Man reveal new song “Cheer Up”: Stream

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Portugal. The Man have had a blockbuster year thanks to smash hit “Feel It Still”, which earned them a Grammy nomination and serves as one of the best songs of 2017. The band has also contributed music to a Netflix’s new bid budget block buster, Will Smith’s Bright.

Their soundtrack submission is titled “Cheer Up” and can be heard in full below.

The Bright soundtrack is out today through Atlantic Records. It boasts multiple intriguing collaborations, including ASAP Rocky and Tom Morello, Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert, Migos and Marshmello, and perhaps the mother of all unexpected team-ups, Neil Young and DRAM.

Set to hit Netflix on December 22nd, the film itself stars Smith as a cop in a version of Los Angeles where fairy tale creatures live alongside humans. When he and his new partner, the first-ever orc on the force (Joel Edgerton), come across an elf (Lucy Fry) in possession of a powerful wand, they struggle to protect a dark yet magical world.