Psych! BROCKHAMPTON announce 2018 album, Team Effort

BROCKHAMPTON had a massive 2017, enough to earn them Rookie of the Year credentials. The hip-hop collective delivered a trio of albums named, the second of which was one of the best efforts of the year. So it was a bit of a shock when they teased that Saturation III, which dropped today, could be their final release. Of course, in the age of the troll, fans should have known that such a hotly rising group wouldn’t call it quits right as they hit their stride.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2017)

The band has announced that they’ll have a new studio LP called Team Effort out next year. An exact date is unknown, but with a huge North American tour on the horizon and their propensity for frequent releases, we doubt we’ll have to wait too long after the ball drops. Check out the announcement tweet below.

BROCKHAMPTON also released a video for the Saturation III track “RENTAL”. In another cryptic move, the opening scene finds the group’s Robert Ontenient in a bathtub eating a banana. Speaking in Spanish, he says, “My name is Robert, and this is the end of an era. Thank you very much to all. I love you all very much.” Perhaps all this talk about culmination is really just a denouement, signaling the end of Saturation-era BROCKHAMPTON and the start of a new incarnation. Or maybe they’re just messing with us.

Take a look: