Punk Rock Bowling reveals 2018 lineup: At-the Drive-In, Rise Against, L7, NOFX among highlights

Photo by Ben Kaye

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Punk Rock Bowling, the Las Vegas-based music festival that also offers attendees the opportunity to participate in an amateur bowling tournament. This 2018 edition goes down May 25th-28th at the Las Vegas Events Centers and boasts an impressive lineup led by Rise Against, At the Drive-In, L7, Against Me!, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and NOFX, among others.

Beyond the music and bowling, there will be a a winner-take-all Texas Hold ‘em poker tournament at the Golden Nugget, as well as pool parties, free comedy shows, punk rock movie screenings, and punk rock lounge acts all scattered throughout the four-day weekend.

Three-day tickets for Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festial are $150 and are now on sale.