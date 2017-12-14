Pussy Riot perform first-ever concert in US, debut new song: Watch

Feature photo by Jacob Calle

Pussy Riot made their US live debut in Los Angeles this week with shows at the Lodge Room and the Bootleg Theatre. This weekend, they’re set to appear at Houston’s Day For Night Festival.

Founding member Nadya Tolokonnikova has described these performances “as a marriage of performance art and concert, extremely politicized… [featuring] covers of Russian prison songs (folklore) and some Russian-language songs about current political events.”

They kicked off their set by debuting one of these new songs… after entering the stage in body bags. “Bad apples,” the group chanted, wearing their familiar balaclava masks. “Are good for something/ When they’re six feet underground.” Watch fan-shot footage from the Bootleg Theatre performance above, courtesy of Jacob Calle.

“We’re not here to entertain or something; this is more about our own intuition and so when we feel like it we do it,” Nadya Tolokonnikova told Billboard of Pussy Riot’s live show. “We’re coming from a conceptual art background… We made a fake band as part of our art form and some people do believe that we are the band but actually we’re just a bunch of artists and activists living mostly in Moscow.”

Elsewhere during their set, Pussy Riot performed the anti-Trump song, “Make America Great Again”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Last month, Pussy Riot released the dystopian pop song “Police State” and shared its video starring Chloë Sevigny. Inside Pussy Riot, the group’s immersive theater project about their 2012 imprisonment, is running through December 24th at The Saatchi Gallery in London.