Quentin Tarantino eyes Star Trek for his final film

Quentin Tarantino just struck a deal with Sony to distribute his new Charles Manson film. Production on the project isn’t expected to begin until the middle of the next year, however, and Tarantino is apparently biding his time by beginning to work on his next project — which may also be his last.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino has a pitch for a Star Trek film and has shared his vision with J.J. Abrams. THR adds that the duo have plans to bring together a writers room to develop the film for Paramount, with Tarantino intending to direct.

Abrams helmed the first two installments of the rebooted Star Trek film franchise with 2009’s Star Trek and 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. He also produced the third film, the Justin Lin-directed 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, and remains involved in the franchise — even as he preps Star Wars: Episode IX. Paramount has already announced a fourth installment in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, but no director is currently attached.

Tarantino is a self-described super fan of the original Star Trek series. “The only thing that limited them was their ’60s budget and eight-day shooting schedule,” he said of the series a 2015 interview with Nerdist. “You could take some of the classic Star Trek episodes and easily expand them to 90 minutes or more and really do some amazing, amazing stuff.” Tarantino also waxed nostalgic over the time travel-focused episode from Star Trek: The Next Generation episode, “Yesterday’s Enterprise”, which he described as as one of the best Star Trek episodes ever written.

If Tarantino does end up directing Star Trek, it would mark his tenth film. He previously said he intends to retire after his tenth film, saying in 2016, “Drop the mic. Boom. Tell everybody, ‘Match that shit. Hopefully, the way I define success when I finish my career is that I’m considered one of the greatest filmmakers that ever lived. And going further, a great artist, not just filmmaker.”

Tarantino has also expressed interest in “Bonnie and Clyde-esque” tale set in 1930’s Australia. It’s unclear where that project stands. As for the Manson film, it’s set for release on August 9th, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders.