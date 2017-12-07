Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek film will be R-rated

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Quentin Tarantino is currently eyeing Star Trek as his potentially final film. The famed director has already pitched his vision to Paramount and the franchise’s producer J.J. Abrams, who is said to be fully on board. Now, Deadline has revealed more details of Tarantino’s plans.

First and foremost: Tarantino required that the film be R-rated and the studio agreed to meet the condition, according to Deadline. Studios are typically hesitant to give a blockbuster an R-rating as it limits its potential audience reach. However, the recent success of R-rated films like Deadpool and Logan seemingly made Paramount more willing to play ball. Tarantino, a self-described Star Trek superfan, has helmed R-rated films for most of his career, so he’s hardly a stranger to its challenges.

Tarantino has also met with several prospective writers. Mark L. Smith, best known for penning the 2015 Oscar-winning film The Revenant, is said to be the frontrunner. Smith would pen the film’s script as Tarantino shoots his Charles Manson movie this summer. Tarantino intends to direct the film himself.

As Tarantino’s Manson film isn’t set to hit theaters until 2019, it could be some time before his Star Trek film becomes a reality. We’ll of course keep you updated.