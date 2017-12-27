R.I.P. Alfie Curtis, actor who portrayed Dr. Evazan in Star Wars’ cantina scene has died

Alfie Curtis, who famously portrayed Dr. Evazan in Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope, has died at the age of 87.

Dr. Evazan appears in the film’s iconic Mos Eisley Cantina scene. The character threatens Luke Skywalker, leading to a confrontation with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ponda Baba loses his right arm in the ensuing skirmish. (For a full breakdown of the scene and its lasting legacy, check out the above video.)

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, confirmed Curtis’ passing in a heartfelt tribute posted to Twitter. “Alfie Curtis made the #Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you’ll be missed. #RIP,” he wrote.

In addition to Star Wars, Curtis appeared in David Lynch’s 1980 film, The Elephant Man.