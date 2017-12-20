Menu
R.I.P. Combat Jack, hip-hop attorney turned podcast king has died at 48

Host of The Combat Jack Show had been battling colon cancer

on December 20, 2017, 11:14am
Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse, a former hip-hop attorney and executive who later launched the highly successful podcast The Combat Jack Show, has died at the age of 48. Osse had been battling colon cancer.

A graduate of Georgetown Law, Osse worked for over a decade as an attorney at Def Jam Records, representing high-profile clients such as JAY-Z and Dame Dash. In the mid-2000’s, he switched careers, becoming the managing editor of The Source and penning the hip-hop biography, Bling, in 2006.

In 2009, Osse became an early pioneer of podcasting with the launch of The Combat Jack Show. The weekly series featured interview with prominent figures in hip-hop, with everyone from Pete Rock to Cardi B to Jordan Peele having made appearances over the years (you can find a full archive here). A video version of the podcast was later distributed by Complex.

News of Osse’s death first surfaced on social media and the tributes have since poured in.

