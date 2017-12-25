R.I.P. Heather Menzies-Urich, actress who played Louisa Von Trapp in The Sound of Music has died

Heather Menzies-Urich, pictured fifth to the right

Heather Menzies-Urich, the actress who played Louisa Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 68.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein estate announced Menzies-Urich on Monday. In a statement, they said, “There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of The Sound of Music. And of ‘the kids,’ Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”

Menzies-Urich was 16 years old when she appeared opposite Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in 1965’s The Sound of Music. The film went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Original Picture.

We Mourn the Loss of Heather Menzies-Urich… https://t.co/dpuHJBoBWD pic.twitter.com/V3YqfNSCO3 — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) December 25, 2017

Menzies-Urich had roles in a number of television and film projects throughout the 1970’s and 1980’s. Most notably, she played Jessica 6 in the TV adaptation of Logan’s Run.