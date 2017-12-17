R.I.P. Ralph Carney, acclaimed saxophonist and Tom Waits collaborator, has died at 61

Ralph Carney, an acclaimed saxophonist known for his association with Tom Waits, has died at the age of 61.

According to reports on social media, Carney passed away Sunday morning from injuries sustained in an accident.

Carney was a founding member of the experimental new wave band Tin Huey. Beginning in the 1980’s, he became a go-to collaborator for Tom Waits, appearing on albums such as Rain Dogs, Frank’s Wild Years, or Mule Variations. He also worked with The B-52s, The Kronos Quartet, and The Black Keys, whose drummer, Patrick Carney, is his nephew. Ralph Carney often joined The Black Keys onstage and he and Patrick also worked together on the theme song to Netflix’s Bojack Horseman.

Update: In a statement provided to Pitchfork, Patrick Carney said, “Our family and friends are all devastated. He was an immensely talented musician, deeply thoughtful and funny. He will be missed by many. He inspired me. Without him I never would have listened to the music I do or even considered playing it. We are all heartbroken. I’ll miss you Ralph.”

Listen to a few highlights from Carney’s career: