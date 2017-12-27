Menu
Readers’ Poll 2017: Vote For Your Favorite Music, TV Shows, and Films

on December 27, 2017, 3:30pm
It’s the last week of 2017, which means our Annual Report is almost finished.

All month, we’ve kept ourselves crazy busy by unveiling this year’s Top 50 Albums, Top 50 Songs, Top 25 Movies, Top 25 TV Shows, in addition to our picks for Band, Rookie, Filmmaker, Performer, Composer, Comedian, Showrunners, and TV Performance the Year.

Still, we can’t forget about our beloved and ever-friendly readers. No, your opinion is very, very important to us, especially as we head into 2018 with new music, movies, and television shows to cover.

So, using the form below, please submit your own ballots for the best in music, film, and television this year. You’ll also find questions related to your CoS experience: what you like, what you hate, what you’d like to see us do in the future. And for your participation, you’ll automatically be entered to win a prize pack containing vinyl of our favorite albums, copies of our top films, and new, as-yet-unreleased CoS merch.

We’ll share the results in January; that way you can all wrestle one another like the powerful women in Netflix’s GLOW.

