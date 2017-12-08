Rhye announce sophomore album, BLOOD, share new single, “Count to Five”: Stream

Photo by ​Genevieve Medow Jenkins

Rhye returned over the summer with a pair of powerful singles in “Please” and “Summer Days”, marking the band’s first releases in four years. They followed that up by announcing a 2018 North American tour and sharing another track, “Taste”, in October. Now, it’s all culminating in the announcement of the R&B duo’s sophomore record, BLOOD.

Out February 2nd via Loma Vista Recordings, BLOOD comes fives years after the band’s debut LP, Woman. “Please” and “Taste” both feature on the 11-track effort, as does the new single “Count to Five”. Take a listen to the smooth, sultry track below.

According to frontman Milosh, the long wait between albums was a matter of switching up the way the band approached their music. “We’ve spent the last few years on the road translating the Woman album from a bedroom project into a full live experience,” he explained in a press release. “With BLOOD, it’s been the opposite process; the music and sounds were really born out of the live environment and are built for performance.”

Pre-orders for the album are going on now. Find the tracklist and cover artwork below.

BLOOD Artwork:

BLOOD Tracklist:

01. Waste

02. Taste

03. Feel Your Weight

04. Please

05. Count to Five

06. Song for You

07. Blood Knows

08. Stay Safe

09. Phoenix

10. Softly

11. Sinful