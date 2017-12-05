Rich Jones shares new EP, Light Work: Stream

Photo by Alexus McLane

Fresh off his successful pop-centric Vegas EP, Chicago rapper-singer Rich Jones has made a return to his hip-hop roots on a new EP called Light Work.

Produced entirely by Vapor Eyes of the Push Collective, the four-track collection combines glitchy, yet soulful production with melodic hooks as Jones shows off an effortless flow. Los Angeles rapper Kosha Dillz makes an appearance, alongside rising Chicago artists Show You Suck and Sports Boyfriend.

Stream it below.

Light Work EP Tracklist:

01. Duffle

02. OeO (feat. Kosha Dillz)

03. Dean Ween (feat. Show You Suck and Sports Boyfriend)

04. Outroglide