Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar perform “LOYALTY.” at TDE holiday concert: Watch

RiRi also delivered "Wild Thoughts" and her N.E.R.D. collaboration "Lemon"

on December 22, 2017, 10:15am
Every year, Top Dawg Entertainment holds its annual holiday concert and toy drive in Los Angeles. For the 2017 installment, which went down last night, Rihanna took the stage for a special guest performance.

She and TDE’s own Kendrick Lamar linked up to deliver their collaborative DAMN. single “LOYALTY”. RiRi also treated the crowd to “Lemon”, her joint track with N.E.R.D., and her hit single with DJ Khaled, “Wild Thoughts”. Check out fan-caught footage down below.

Rihanna recently featured in the new trailer for Ocean’s Eight. As for Kendrick, he dropped a new music video for “LOVE.” last night.

