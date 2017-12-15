River Tiber returns with promising new single “Patience”: Stream

Toronto continues to be a city where the melding of genres isn’t just encouraged, but a way of life. We saw that with Drake, who blurred the lines between hip-hop and Top 40, and now with a new generation of music makers. Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood are part of this bunch, as is River Tiber, a producer/singer/multi-instrumentalist who also uses R&B as a springboard to explore everything from jazzy breakdowns to Justin Timberlake-worthy vocal runs.

Born Tommy Paxton-Beesley, he’s already amassed quite the resume, having worked with two of the aforementioned artists, Post Malone, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and breakout star Daniel Caesar. Paxton-Beesley was also tapped for a Selena Gomez remix and recently was sampled on “Broken Clocks”, a standout track off SZA’s masterpiece debut, Ctrl. Today, he adds another promising item to his portfolio, a new single called “Patience”.

Like his previous work, it’s rooted in R&B, but melts to become so much more in terms of atmosphere — he plays with all your senses. “I’ve never held back this long, I’m not patient,” Paxton-Beesley sings on the chorus, as hazier textures dissipate to reveal floodgates on the brink of giving way. “I can’t be patient.”

Take a listen below and expect more from him come 2018.