Rob Lowe suits up to battle Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara, feeds firefighter crew

The third largest fire in California's history has destroyed over 1000 structures

on December 18, 2017, 2:10pm
The Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara has been blazing for the last two weeks, destroying more than 1000 structures in the process. The third largest fire in California’s history is still only about 45% contained, but has already cost authorities hundreds of hours of dangerous work and well over $130 million. Though he evacuated his area home earlier this month, actor Rob Lowe returned Sunday to fight the flames alongside some local firefighter heroes.

As TMZ reports, Lowe was spotted (above) joining the front lines, suited up and hose in hand. Later that evening, the former Parks and Recreation star then invited that same fire crew over to his house for a dinner of burgers and spaghetti as a token of his appreciation for all they’ve done for the community.

Lowe's home, with the fire raging in the background

Firefighter crew dining in Lowe's home

Lowe with the crew

