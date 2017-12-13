Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, The Cars to be inducted

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2018. Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, and The Moody Blues are all to be inducted during a ceremony held next April.

Additionally, Sister Rosetta Tharpe is the recipient of the Award for Musical Excellence.

Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Depeche Mode Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, MC5, The Meters, The Zombies, and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan were on the longlist of potential inductees who will have to wait another year before their possible inclusion into the Rock Hall.

A committee of 800 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, determined next year’s Rock Hall class. In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago.

The induction ceremony will take place April 14th in Cleveland. A rebroadcast of the gala will air on HBO at a later date.