Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubs Radiohead

The Thom Yorke-led outfit will be not inducted in 2018

by
on December 13, 2017, 7:08am
1 comment
Radiohead 2016

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2018. In a shocker, Radiohead are not among the five inductees.

Instead, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, The Cars and Nina Simone will be enshrined during next April’s induction ceremony. Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be given an Early Influence award.

 

A committee of 800 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, determined this year’s Rock Hall class. In order to be eligible, a nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago.

The induction ceremony will take place April 14th, 2018 at the Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. HBO will air a broadcast of the ceremony at a later date.

Previous Story
Hope in the Shadow of the Empire: Star Wars and the Jewish Identity
1 comment
More Stories