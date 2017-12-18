Roseanne set to premiere on ABC in March 2018, watch the first teaser trailer

Photo by Adam Rose via ABC

In May, news broke that ABC had officially greenlit the Roseanne revival with a straight-to-series order. Now, Entertainment Weekly has revealed the late ’80s and ’90s show will premiere on March 27th.

As reported previously, the primary cast has returned for the special, nine-episode run, led by series stars Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Conner) and John Goodman (Dan Conner, whose death in the series finale will apparently be ignored), along with Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (DJ), and Lecy Goranson (Becky) reprising their roles as the Conner family children.

Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris) and Estelle Parsons (Beverly Harris) return as Roseanne’s sister and mother, respectively, alongside Johnny Galecki (David), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy Bartlett) and James Pickens, Jr. (Chuck Mitchell). Sarah Chalke, who replaced Goranson as Becky beginning in season six, will also appear on the show in an as-yet-unrevealed role.

Newcomers to the cast include Shameless actress Emma Keeney, who will play Darlene and David’s 14-year-old daughter, and Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd as Beverly’s boyfriend, Lou.

The Roseanne revival is executive produced by Barr herself, Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, and Tony Hernandez. The show is produced by Carsey-Werner Television, the same company that helmed its original nine-year run on ABC.

Roseanne will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on March 27th before settling into its regular 8 p.m. ET time slot on April 3rd. Watch the newly revealed teaser trailer below.